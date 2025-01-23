Morgan Geekie makes bold admission to Brad Marchand, Joe Sacco, rest of the Bruins after loss vs Devils

The Boston Bruins dropped a huge game against the New Jersey Devils in awful fashion, losing by a lopsided score of 5-1. After the Bruins squandered a great opportunity to get back in an NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs spot, forward Morgan Geekie delivered a very sincere confession, making something clear to captain Brad Marchand and interim coach Joe Sacco.

The Bruins cannot find their footing as they embark on a grueling competition for the wildcard berths in the NHL‘s Eastern Conference. Once looking like a juggernaut, Boston now seems fragile, and the Devils made sure to expose all their weaknesses during their 5-1 blowout victory.

Joe Sacco had found quick success upon being appointed interim head coach for the Bs, but his team has now hit a wall, and they haven’t figured a way out, yet. Boston has lost seven of its last ten games, including a five-game losing streak over that stretch.

The Devils, who had lost four games in a row prior to facing the Bruins, made lightwork of the away team and handed them a whooping defeat. After the game, first-liner Morgan Geekie made his frustration clear with a bold statement aimed at Marchand, Sacco, and frankly everybody in the locker room.

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) looks on during the game between The New York Rangers and The Boston Bruins at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York.

“We’re trying to find an answer in here and what we’re doing’s not good enough,” Morgan Geekie said postgame, via NESN. “We know it. It’s embarrassing, frankly, letting these games slip away from us. There’s not many of these left. We know the position we’re in and what it’s going to take to climb out of it. Just try to get back on the horse tomorrow.”

Geekie opened the scoring, giving Boston a 1-0 lead in the first period, but that was the extent of the Bruins’ jubilation at “The Rock,” as they allowed five unanswered goals, enroute to a humilliating stay in New Jersey.

Sacco voices honest assessment

Boston allowed three power play goals to New Jersey, who poses one of the best man-advantages in the NHL. The Bruins played an undisciplined game, committing seven penalties. Those turned pivotal as Boston’s PK, which ranks in the bottom-10 of the league, failed to keep up with the league’s second best PP.

“You don’t want to give them that many opportunities,” Joe Sacco told NESN. “You want to do your best to stay out. We got out-special teamed tonight. That was part of the difference in the game. That wasn’t the whole thing. I thought we had a good start to the game.”

Boston Bruins interim head coach Joe Sacco smiles at his news conference following their 1-0 win over the Utah Hockey Club at TD Garden on November 21, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Back-to-back

The Bruins must turn the page immediately, as they will host the Ottawa Senators in the second half of their back-to-back action. The last time the two sides met, the Sens pulled off a miraculous late-comeback to defeat the Bruins 6-5, tying the game with 12 seconds left and prevailing in a shootout.

“We have an opportunity to do it tomorrow night,” Charlie Coyle firmly said. “Play a better game.”