Roki Sasaki's surprising revelation about Ohtani and Yamamoto's key role in his Dodgers decision

The Los Angeles Dodgers have bolstered their pitching rotation with the addition of promising Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki. The right-hander joins a team that already features prominent Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto as key figures in the MLB.

Sasaki surprised many by revealing how Shohei Ohtani and Yamamoto influenced his decision to join the Dodgers. During the press conference announcing his signing, Sasaki shared interesting details about his choice to join the Californian team.

Sasaki’s signing with the Dodgers was no easy feat. “I am deeply honored that many teams reached out to me with such enthusiasm, especially considering I haven’t achieved much in Japan,” Sasaki said during the press conference held outside Dodger Stadium.

“Every organization helped me in its own way, and it was an incredibly difficult decision to choose just one. Now that I have decided to come [to Los Angeles], I want to move forward with the belief that the decision I made is the best one.” Sasaki added.

(L-R) President and CEO Stan Kasten, Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Gomes, President Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman, Pitcher Roki Sasaki and Manager Dave Roberts speaks pose during a Los Angeles Dodgers press conference at Dodger Stadium on January 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Ohtani and Yamamoto’s influence on his decision

During the press conference, Sasaki mentioned that although having other Japanese players on the team was not a priority for him, playing alongside Ohtani and Yamamoto was something he eagerly anticipated. “Being able to play with Ohtani and Yamamoto, both exceptional players, I’m really looking forward to playing with them, and not just them, but the rest of the team that is incredible as well,” Sasaki commented.

The stability of the Dodgers as a decisive factor

Despite the Dodgers’ deep roster, including pitchers like Ohtani, Yamamoto, Blake Snell, and Dustin May, Sasaki emphasized that “The No. 1 thing that stood out was the stability of the front office. When I looked at the general consensus, I thought that the Dodgers were at the top.”

The Dodgers’ vision

Andrew Friedman, president of baseball operations for the Dodgers, commented: “Our plan is to start him. The plan is to hit the ground running in spring training and have him be a big part of helping us win games.”

The signing of Sasaki represents a long-term investment for the Dodgers. His youth and talent make him a fundamental piece for the future of the team. His presence in the rotation is expected to not only solidify the bullpen in the present but also be a key pillar for the coming years in MLB.

