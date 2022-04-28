Nearly one month into the 2022 MLB regular season, let's take a look at the top two candidates to win the Cy Young Award in both the National and American League.

Most pitchers struggled in their first outing of the season due to the shortened Spring Training. We can all remember Dave Roberts infamously pulling Clayton Kershaw out of a perfect game due to a strict pitch count.

But now that all aces have seemingly gotten their legs back under them, we've seen some true gems as of late. Contrary to what Robert Manfred wants, we've witnessed several pitching duels and low-scoring affairs.

So, with most pitchers getting at least three starts so far this season, let's take a look at the top two way-too-early candidates to win the Cy Young Award, both in the National and American League.

MLB News: Leading Candidates To Win Cy Young

National League

Max Scherzer

Death, taxes, and Max Scherzer being near the top of the Cy Young race. The ageless Mad Max continues to prove why the Mets signed him to such a massive deal, dominating out of the gate in his new home.

Thus far, the former Nationals ace has been nearly unhittable, sitting on a 3-0 record with a 1.80 ERA after four starts. He's struck out 33 hitters across 25.0 frames, handing out just 8 walks to boast a WHIP of 0.760. He's also leading MLB in hits per nine innings (4).

Carlos Rodon

Carlos Rodon has proven to be worth every penny since arriving in the Bay Area. The Giants were confident that he could fill in for Kevin Gausman and he's been even better in this brief tenure at Oracle Park.

Coming off an All-Star season, Rodon has been even better this year, holding a perfect 3-0 record with a 1.17 ERA in 4 starts. He's got a WHIP of 0.826 with 38 strikeouts in 23.0 IP and is leading MLB with a 0.95 FIP.

American League

Joe Ryan

While the Minnesota Twins haven't exactly been good this season, Joe Ryan has been one of the most impressive hurlers in all of baseball. Thus far, the 26-year-old has built on his strong Spring Training and proven to be worthy of a spot in the rotation.

Through his first four starts of the season, Ryan holds a 3-1 record with a 1.17 ERA. He's also logged 25 strikeouts across 23.0 IP and holds a WHIP of 0.696, the best in the Majors. He's given up just 6 walks and 3 earned runs, two of them coming off homers.

Logan Gilbert

The Seattle Mariners looked to improve from their overachieving season in 2021 and their pitching has sure helped them do that. Especially Logan Gilbert, having a breakout sophomore season thus far.

Gilbert is leading the Majors in ERA+ (897) and ERA (0.40) after four starts. He's got a 3-0 record with a WHIP of 0.851, striking out 22 hitters over 22.1 innings of work. He's only allowed one earned run, which came via homer, and has given up just 4 walks.