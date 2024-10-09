MLB News: Freddie Freeman leaves an update on his injury for the Dodgers fans ahead of Game 4

Freddie Freeman was sidelined for Game 3 of the MLB Postseason Series as the Los Angeles Dodgers' star dealt with a recurring injury.

After a crucial run in Game 2 of the MLB Postseason Series against the San Diego Padres, Freddie Freeman was forced to leave the game due to a recurrence of his lingering ankle injury. His exit proved costly for the Los Angeles Dodgers, as they struggled to compete without him, ultimately falling to the Padres in a lopsided defeat.

Freeman’s return in Game 3 of the MLB Postseason Series brought a glimmer of hope for Dodgers fans, but he provided an injury update that raised concerns ahead of Game 4.

Ahead of the next matchup in the series, Freeman addressed his condition, giving fans insight into how he felt after Tuesday’s game: “I didn’t tweak anything, it just feels the same.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

While his comment may be worrisome for fans, who are hoping for a fully fit Freeman in today’s must-win game, his presence will be crucial as the Dodgers aim to advance to the National League Championship Series.

Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers is helped off of first by manager Dave Roberts #30 after an injury running from home plate to first base on a ground out against first baseman Luis Arraez #4 of the San Diego Padres during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium on September 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Advertisement

Freddie Freeman’s injury

Freeman’s ankle has been less than 100% since his return, and his awkward jump on a first-base catch in Game 3 raised further concerns. His ability to play in Game 4, the Dodgers’ final chance to stay alive in the postseason, will be determined based on how he feels going into the matchup.

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Shohei Ohtani delivers stark reality check on Dodgers' NLDS situation

Freeman also reflected on the team’s resilience in Game 3: “I liked how we fought and came back after that six-run inning. I know the fans don’t want to hear about fighting and effort, but we have to take the positives and come out strong.”

Advertisement

Freeman’s postseason stats

Despite dealing with his injury, Freeman has appeared in all three games of the postseason series. He’s had 11 at-bats, tallying 3 hits, but has yet to hit a home run. Whether he can suit up and make a difference in the decisive Game 4 remains to be seen.