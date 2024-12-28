NFL News: Paul Pierce reveals his favorite candidate for this season’s MVP award

The thrilling race for the NFL MVP between Josh Allen, quarterback of the Buffalo Bills, and Lamar Jackson, quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens, has captured the attention of fans across the league. Both players continue to deliver exceptional performances week after week, fueling excitement for the award. Among those taking notice is NBA Hall of Famer, Paul Pierce, who has weighed in on the debate, claiming to have a clear favorite for this 2024 MVP.

“He is the unquestioned best player on his team (Josh Allen) and for them to win, he has to be at his best.” affirmed Paul on FS1’s Speak. “Lamar has Henry to lean on.” Pierce’s main point is that Josh Allen plays a far more pivotal role for the Buffalo Bills than Lamar Jackson does for the Baltimore Ravens. Allen’s season has been nothing short of remarkable, leading the Bills to a 12-3 record. He has completed 291 passes out of 456 attempts, totaling 3,549 yards, with 26 touchdowns and just 6 interceptions. Those impressive numbers have the Bills sitting second in the AFC, just behind the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, the current NFL MVP, Lamar Jackson, also deserves recognition for his outstanding performance this season. He has led the Baltimore Ravens to an 11-5 record, securing the third spot in the AFC, just behind the Buffalo Bills. Jackson has been phenomenal, completing 300 of 442 passes for 3,955 yards, 39 touchdowns, and adding 852 rushing yards to his impressive stat line.

While it is true that Jackson benefits from the presence of Derrick Henry, one of the NFL’s top players, who has racked up 1,783 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, Lamar’s stats still stand out. However, for Paul Pierce, Allen’s impact on his team is more critical. Allen’s importance is especially evident when considering the Bills’ playoff push, where his performance could be the deciding factor in a showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs, currently leading the NFL standings.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Could Patrick Mahomes snatch the MVP from Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson?

The NFL MVP race is not limited to just Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. Patrick Mahomes is also in the mix, and his performance this season makes him a legitimate contender for the award. Mahomes has put up impressive numbers, leading the competition with 3,928 passing yards and 26 passing touchdowns, far surpassing Allen in passing yards. The only area where Allen outperforms Patrick is in rush touchdown, with Allen having thrown 11 compared to Mahomes’ 2.

If the MVP award were not solely focused on quarterbacks, Saquon Barkley could also be in the conversation. As Brian Dawkins pointed out, only one non-quarterback player has won the MVP in the past 16 years. Should Barkley continue his dominant play, he could find himself in the running as well.

While the final decision on the MVP winner is still months away, one thing is clear: a player of Patrick Mahomes’ caliber can never be counted out of the race. Ultimately, consistency will be key in determining the winner, and that’s where Mahomes could have the edge if he return from his injury soon.