MLB News: Juan Soto reveals Yankees' strategy to avoid World Series elimination in Game 4

Juan Soto and the New York Yankees are one loss away from being swept by the Dodgers in the World Series, trailing in a 0-3 deficit from which no team has ever come back. However, he believes that his team’s strategy will be enough to secure a win.
According to Soto’s remarks just minutes before Game 4 at Yankee Stadium, he emphasized that the key to this game will be scoring early, setting an aggressive pace, and taking the lead to put themselves in a strong position for victory.
"We gotta attack early, and set the tone early in the game." @JuanSoto25_ joined Tom Verducci to talk about the @Yankees approach for the rest of the series as they face elimination
Developing story…