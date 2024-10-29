MLB News: Juan Soto reveals Yankees' strategy to avoid World Series elimination in Game 4

Juan Soto has been instrumental in getting the New York Yankees this far, and ahead of a game that could be their final appearance in the World Series, he decided to speak up and reveal his team’s plan to fight for a win.

Juan Soto and the New York Yankees are one loss away from being swept by the Dodgers in the World Series, trailing in a 0-3 deficit from which no team has ever come back. However, he believes that his team’s strategy will be enough to secure a win.

According to Soto’s remarks just minutes before Game 4 at Yankee Stadium, he emphasized that the key to this game will be scoring early, setting an aggressive pace, and taking the lead to put themselves in a strong position for victory.

Developing story…