MLB News: Juan Soto reveals Yankees' strategy to avoid World Series elimination in Game 4

Juan Soto has been instrumental in getting the New York Yankees this far, and ahead of a game that could be their final appearance in the World Series, he decided to speak up and reveal his team’s plan to fight for a win.

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees reacts after grounding out against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
© Getty ImagesJuan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees reacts after grounding out against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

By Richard Tovar

Juan Soto and the New York Yankees are one loss away from being swept by the Dodgers in the World Series, trailing in a 0-3 deficit from which no team has ever come back. However, he believes that his team’s strategy will be enough to secure a win.

According to Soto’s remarks just minutes before Game 4 at Yankee Stadium, he emphasized that the key to this game will be scoring early, setting an aggressive pace, and taking the lead to put themselves in a strong position for victory.

Developing story…

