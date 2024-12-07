Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Mets outline strategy for utilizing former Yankees pitcher Clay Holmes

The New York Mets won’t use Clay Holmes in the same way the Yankees did. The team has a more innovative plan in place to maximize the pitcher’s potential, showcasing a different approach to his role on the mound.

Clay Holmes #35 of the New York Yankees reacts after allowing a run in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians during Game Four of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 18, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Clay Holmes #35 of the New York Yankees reacts after allowing a run in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians during Game Four of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 18, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

By Richard Tovar

Clay Holmes is leaving the New York Yankees and will join the New York Mets for the upcoming season, where he’ll face a significant adjustment. According to multiple sources, the Mets plan to utilize Holmes as a starting pitcher in their rotation, marking a major shift in his career.

Holmes has primarily served as a reliever since debuting in 2018 with the Pittsburgh Pirates. In his new role, he is expected to share the Mets’ rotation with established arms like Kodai Senga, Frankie Montas, and David Peterson. Notably, Holmes hasn’t started a game since his rookie year in 2018.

During his time with the Yankees, Holmes averaged 55 appearances per season as a reliever. In 2024, he posted a 3.14 ERA across 29 runs, his highest with the team, and recorded his first losing record in pinstripes at 3-5.

How Much Postseason Experience Does Clay Holmes Have?

Holmes has limited playoff experience, with 19 postseason appearances totaling 20 innings pitched. His first postseason stint came in 2021 with the Yankees, where he also appeared in the 2024 World Series, pitching in all five games.

Clay Holmes #35 of the New York Yankees celebrates with Jose Trevino

Clay Holmes #35 of the New York Yankees celebrates with Jose Trevino

Why Are the Mets Bringing in Holmes?

Holmes is seen as a key replacement for Luis Severino, who was part of the Mets’ starting rotation before his departure. The move aligns with anticipated changes in the Mets’ bullpen, where additional roster shifts are expected in the coming weeks.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

