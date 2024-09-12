MLB News: Padres manager Mike Shildt shares thoughts on Luis Arraez’s 120 PA without a strikeout

San Diego Padres star Luis Arraez is the National League's batting leader and is on the verge of making history. Manager Mike Shildt has praised his MLB performance.

San Diego Padres infielder Luis Arraez continues to impress with his ability to avoid strikeouts. In the Padres’ recent 7-3 win over the Seattle Mariners, Arraez remained perfect in 26 consecutive plate appearances without swinging and missing, and team manager Mike Shildt has praised this accomplishment.

Arraez’s streak is inching closer to the record set by Tony Gwynn, who in 1995 established the Padres’ mark of 170 strikeout-free appearances. With 120 consecutive plate appearances without a K, Arraez is aiming to surpass Juan Pierre, who in 2004 posted a streak of 147 appearances without a strikeout.

Padres manager Mike Shildt has praised Arraez’s bat control and ability to hit in different situations. Shildt has highlighted Arraez’s ability to adjust his swing based on the type of pitch and pitch location.

“He’s got tremendous bat control, and he can hit virtually anything,” Shildt said. “You feel like you want to expand? Go ahead. He’s got an amazing ability to hit the ball where it’s pitched. He can obviously hit a ball that’s center-cut, but he can hit a ball 4 inches below his knee or 3 inches off the plate … It doesn’t really matter.”

Luis Arraez #4 of the San Diego Padres hits an RBI single against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning at Petco Park on September 02, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Arraez’s success

In addition to his strikeout-free streak, Arraez has shown great offensive ability. In the game against the Mariners, the infielder had three hits in five at-bats, raising his batting average to .318.

Arraez’s impact on the team

Luis Arraez has been a key piece in the Padres’ success this season. His ability to get on base and produce runs has been critical for the team. Arraez’s teammates have also expressed admiration for his talent and work ethic. Fernando Tatis Jr. has stressed the importance of having Arraez as the batting leader.