Dodgers Rumors: Franchise reportedly makes bold decision on Cardinals’ key player

The reigning champions are anticipated to make a significant impact in the 2026 MLB season, with Shohei Ohtani leading the charge. Even amidst speculation surrounding multiple names linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the organization has reportedly made a bold decision concerning a key player from the St. Louis Cardinals.

According to a report by The Athletic, the Dodgers’ interest in Brendan Donovan has subsided, as the team has reportedly decided to withdraw from the race to sign him. “Traction with Donovan appeared to be building shortly after the Winter Meetings, with the Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants emerging as frontrunners,” The Athletic reported.

With now only two teams in the lead, the Dodgers seem to be refocusing their efforts on other targets, with Cody Bellinger emerging as a potential signing for the Los Angeles franchise.

Despite these developments, the Dodgers boast one of the finest rosters in MLB, featuring Japanese talents like Shohei Ohtani, Roki Sasaki, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, alongside established stars such as Mookie Betts, Kirby Yates, and Freddie Freeman.

Brendan Donovan at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Donovan’s reported suitors in the offseason

The Mariners and the Giants have expressed interest in Donovan. Additionally, the Boston Red Sox have reportedly emerged as a suitor for Donovan,according to a report from Alex Speier of The Boston Globe.

The Red Sox are reportedly pursuing a third trade under Chaim Bloom. Having already acquired Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras, Boston is now targeting Cardinals‘ key player to fill their second base vacancy.

Dodgers’ prospects for 2026 roster additions

In the pursuit of bolstering their roster for the next season, the Dodgers have several potential targets according to multiple reports: Steven Kwan (OF – Guardians), Tarik Skubal (SP – Tigers), Lars Nootbaar (OF – Cardinals), and Luis Robert Jr. (CF – White Sox).

Additionally, the Dodgers have their eyes on top free agents such as Kyle Tucker (OF), Cody Bellinger (OF/1B), and Michael Kopech (RP). With these names on their radar, the Dodgers are well-positioned to make a substantial impact in the upcoming season.

