Nolan Arenado emerges as a target for an AL team as talks with the Cardinals continue

Nolan Arenado hit a total of 12 home runs last season while appearing in just 107 games for the St. Louis Cardinals. According to a recent report, the Cardinals are now engaged in serious discussions with the Los Angeles Angels about moving Arenado before the start of the 2026 season.

The report linking Arenado to the Halos was shared by Scott Plaza: “St. Louis will likely have to eat half or more of his remaining contract, but the potential for him to start for the Angels could be enough to facilitate a deal that could make all parties happy.”

In his article for Redbird Rants, Plaza explains that the main obstacle in any Arenado deal to Los Angeles would be his salary. Arenado still has two years remaining on his contract, and his on-field production has not met expectations for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals would have to pay if Arenado is moved

As Plaza detailed, the Cardinals would not only need to continue talks with the Angels or any other MLB team interested in Arenado, but they would also likely have to cover a significant portion of his yearly salary if he is traded.

“With two years and $42 million remaining on his contract, pairing Arenado’s salary to his stats has become a major reason for his continued time in St. Louis. Like the Cardinals did with Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras, Chaim Bloom will have to eat a large portion of that remaining money if he wants to find a match.”

One of the most complicating factors is that Arenado’s contract includes a full no-trade clause, meaning he would ultimately control whether he accepts a move to a new team. That provision could significantly complicate negotiations with any MLB club ahead of the season.

It is also not the first time the Angels and Arenado have been linked. In 2024, a report by John Denton made it clear that Los Angeles was on Arenado’s list of preferred destinations: “In addition to having the Dodgers, Padres and Angels on his wish list, Arenado would also be willing to accept a trade to the Phillies, Mets or Red Sox, per a source close to the negotiations.”