Pete Alonso, the powerful first baseman of the New York Mets, has been a cornerstone of the franchise for six MLB seasons. Known for his consistent offensive production and leadership, Alonso’s future with the team is now in question as contract negotiations have reportedly stalled.

According to sources, the Mets are hesitant to meet Alonso’s salary demands, sparking criticism from fans and fellow players alike. One of the most vocal critics is Vinnie Pasquantino, first baseman for the Kansas City Royals, who questioned the Mets’ approach to valuing their star slugger.

“If you play first base, you essentially have to put up like a .850 OPS to get paid nowadays. Which is fine, but teams use WAR, and if you play first, it is very difficult to get that WAR number up,” Pasquantino said, during an appearance on the “The Chris Rose Rotation” podcast. “It does not seem that they value the things that he brings to the table, other than numbers,”

“It’s just tough, Pete has been the face of the Mets for the past six years and that should mean something, in my opinion,” Pasquantino said. “I’m not in the room, but it does not seem that [the Mets’ front office] values things that he brings to the table, other than the numbers.”

Vinnie Pasquantino #9 of the Kansas City Royals reacts after hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Kauffman Stadium on April 10, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

The metrics debate: Are first basemen undervalued?

Pasquantino highlights a larger issue within the game: the heavy reliance on advanced metrics like WAR. While WAR provides an analytical measure of a player’s overall contribution, it often penalizes first basemen due to the position’s inherent defensive limitations. Players like Pete Alonso, whose value extends beyond statistical output, may find themselves underappreciated in this data-driven era.

Beyond the numbers: The intangibles debate

The tension between advanced analytics and intangible qualities is a recurring debate in MLB. While metrics like OPS and WAR offer objective insights, they don’t capture leadership, clubhouse influence, or the ability to energize a fan base—factors that Alonso has consistently demonstrated during his time with the Mets.

What’s next for Pete Alonso and the Mets?

The uncertainty surrounding Alonso’s future raises an important question: how should MLB teams truly measure a player’s value? Should contract decisions be driven purely by statistical performance, or should they also account for intangible contributions that can’t be quantified?

As the Mets and Alonso navigate this pivotal moment, the resolution could have far-reaching implications—not just for the player and the franchise, but for how the league evaluates and rewards its most impactful athletes.

