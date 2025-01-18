The Boston Red Sox have bolstered their pitching depth by signing left-hander Sean Newcomb to a minor league contract. Newcomb, a former first-round draft pick, joins the organization following a challenging stint with the Oakland Athletics. This signing comes on the heels of the Red Sox acquiring another former A’s pitcher, Austin Adams, as they continue to fine-tune their MLB roster.

Drafted 15th overall by the Los Angeles Angels in 2014, Newcomb was part of the blockbuster trade that sent Andrelton Simmons to the Angels and landed him with the Atlanta Braves. He made his MLB debut with Atlanta in 2017 and was a member of the Braves’ World Series championship team in 2021.

Despite flashes of potential, Newcomb’s career has been marked by inconsistency and setbacks. After being designated for assignment in 2022, he had brief stops with the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants before landing with Oakland.

Flashes of brilliance in Oakland

Newcomb’s tenure with the Athletics began on a high note. The left-hander delivered 4 2/3 hitless innings over his first three appearances, showcasing his potential to dominate. However, a left knee injury prematurely ended his 2023 season, and his recovery was far from smooth.

Sean Newcomb #16 of the Oakland Athletics pitches in the top of the first inning against the San Diego Padres at RingCentral Coliseum on September 15, 2023 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Surgery on both knees sidelined him until June 2024, and upon returning, he struggled to regain his form, posting a 6.30 ERA over 10 innings. His struggles led to another designation for assignment by Oakland.

Fresh start in Boston

Now with Boston, Newcomb hopes to reignite his career. The Red Sox have signed five pitchers to minor league deals with invitations to spring training, and as the only left-hander in the group, Newcomb could have a unique advantage in the battle for a spot on the Opening Day roster.