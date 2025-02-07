Negotiations between Pete Alonso and the New York Mets seemed to be at a standstill in MLB. However, a personal meeting between Alonso and team owner Steve Cohen proved to be the turning point in securing the slugger’s return to Queens.

Cohen, recognizing Alonso’s importance to the team, took a direct approach. Instead of relying on intermediaries, he traveled to Tampa for a face-to-face meeting with the player. The discussion, also attended by president of baseball operations David Stearns and Alonso’s agent Scott Boras, allowed for open and personal dialogue.

“I really wanted to humanize the negotiations,” Cohen told the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. “I wanted him to hear it straight from me—two human beings having a real conversation.” This meeting gave Alonso the opportunity to express his concerns while Cohen reassured him of the Mets’ commitment to keeping him in New York.

Although an agreement wasn’t reached immediately, discussions progressed, and the following day, Heyman reported. Pete Alonso signed a two-year, $54 million contract with the Mets.

Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets hits a three-run home run against Jack Flaherty #0 of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning during Game Five of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field on October 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Mets and Alonso find common ground in new deal

The contract, which includes a $10 million signing bonus and an opt-out clause after the first season, offers both the player and the team flexibility. Initially, Alonso turned down a three-year, $71 million offer, opting for a shorter-term deal that allows him to reassess his options after the 2025 MLB season and potentially seek a more lucrative long-term contract.

A formidable offensive duo: Alonso and Soto

Alonso’s return solidifies a Mets lineup that already features Juan Soto, who joined the team on a record-breaking contract. Together, Alonso and Soto form one of the most powerful offensive duos in the National League, positioning the Mets as serious contenders for a deep postseason run.