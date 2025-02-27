With their sights set on reaching the World Series, Aaron Boone, manager of the New York Yankees, faces a critical challenge: the absence of Giancarlo Stanton. The Bronx Bombers, who have secured just one pennant in Boone’s seven-year tenure, are banking on the power of Aaron Judge, the consistency of Gerrit Cole, and a revamped roster to turn their fortunes around.

However, Stanton’s injury—suffering from epicondylitis in both arms—and his return to New York for personal reasons have forced Boone to rethink his offensive strategy. The prolonged absence of the All-Star designated hitter has created a void in the lineup, prompting significant adjustments, particularly for Judge, the cornerstone of the Yankees’ offense.

Last season, Aaron Judge solidified his role as the Yankees’ cleanup hitter, typically batting third. However, in a recent interview on Foul Territory, Boone revealed that Stanton’s absence has led to a strategic shift: Judge will now bat second.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Right now, I’m hitting [Judge] second,” Aaron Boone stated, emphasizing the move as a way to maximize Judge’s impact early in games. This adjustment isn’t unfamiliar territory for Judge, who has spent the majority of his nine-year MLB career in the second spot. According to Baseball-Reference, Judge boasts a .282 batting average, 173 home runs, 381 RBIs, and an impressive .992 OPS in 529 games batting second.

Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees talks to the media after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees 7-6 in game 5 to win the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Who will fill the void behind Judge?

Boone’s decision to move Judge to the second spot has sparked debate over who will take the coveted third position in the lineup. The manager hinted that Jazz Chisholm Jr. (second baseman) or Cody Bellinger (center fielder) could be prime candidates, depending on the game’s starting lineup.

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Yankees star Aaron Judge sends 6-word key message to Giancarlo Stanton amid injury

When co-host Erik Kratz asked Boone how he would respond if another player volunteered to hit behind Judge, Boone replied confidently, “I think they all have that.” This statement underscores Boone’s belief in his players’ willingness to step up and embrace key roles in the lineup.

Advertisement

Impact on the Yankees’ season and World Series aspirations

The reshuffling of the Yankees’ lineup, driven by Stanton’s injury, will have a significant impact on the MLB team’s offensive strategy. Boone’s decision to bat Judge second aims to maximize his production early in games and set an aggressive tone. Meanwhile, the choice of who bats third will be crucial in providing protection for Judge and maintaining offensive momentum.

As the Yankees navigate a season filled with high expectations and World Series aspirations, their ability to adapt to challenges like Stanton’s absence will be critical. Boone’s flexibility and the players’ readiness to embrace new roles could make all the difference in their quest for success.

Advertisement