Edwin Diaz’s explanation for choosing the Dodgers might sting NY Mets fans

Edwin Diaz’s move to Los Angeles became official with a $69 million deal, ending any hope of a 2026 reunion with the New York Mets after his strong 2025 season. His departure lands especially hard for the fans who rallied behind him, believing a return was possible right up until the Dodgers announced the agreement.

And Diaz didn’t shy away from explaining exactly why he chose L.A., offering a comment that’s sure to sting in Queens. “I chose the Dodgers because they are a winning organization. I’m looking to win, and I think they have everything to win.” His words make it clear: for Diaz, chasing championships now outweighs any nostalgia tied to New York.

During his time with the Mets, Diaz reached the postseason only twice. He missed the 2023 season due to injury but played in the 2022 and 2024 playoffs, appearing in a total of eight games for a 2.38 ERA. The year 2024 marked his deepest run with the team, when they lost the NL Championship Series to the Dodgers.

At least Diaz admitted it was hard to leave New York

Diaz was quite clear in admitting that it was not easy to part ways with the Mets after seven years with the team. “It wasn’t easy. I spent 7 years in New York. They treat me really good, they treat me great,” said Diaz, noting that his final season with the Mets will be remembered as one of his best with the team.

“New York, New York. The city that never sleeps and that’s forever shaped me. Thank you for 7 incredible years in your city! Thank you Mets fans for the love and support you showed me over those 7 memorable years. It has been the biggest honor to wear the Mets uniform and sound the trumpets in Queens, NY.

I’m grateful to the ownership, coaches, staff, teammates, and fans that my family and I met along the way. You’ll always be such a special part of our journey. Los Angeles, I’ll see you soon. Get ready to sound those trumpets in Dodger Stadium,” Diaz wrote on instagram (@sugardiaz39).