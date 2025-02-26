MLB News: Yankees’ Aaron Judge explains why he’s not to blame for Juan Soto joining the Mets

Juan Soto’s recent decision to join the New York Mets, the Yankees’ city rivals, has sparked a whirlwind of speculation and criticism, particularly aimed at Yankees captain Aaron Judge. While many fans initially pointed to Soto and owner Hal Steinbrenner for failing to secure the young star’s future in the Bronx, questions about Judge’s role in Soto’s departure have persisted.

The reported miscommunication during free agency raised eyebrows and fueled doubts about the dynamics in the Yankees’ locker room. Soto’s move to the Mets not only meant losing an exceptional talent but also triggered speculation about Aaron Judge’s leadership.

Fans and sports analysts wondered whether Judge had done enough to retain Soto. The narrative of a lack of communication during free agency, along with Soto’s statements, created an atmosphere of uncertainty and speculation. The key question became: Could Judge have influenced Soto’s decision? This situation placed Judge at the center of controversy, forcing him to defend himself.

Although Aaron Judge had expressed confidence in the Yankees’ future and offered compliments, the lack of clear explanation regarding his relationship with Soto fueled the narrative of a disconnect.

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets hits a single against the St. Louis Cardinals of a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium on February 24, 2025 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The truth behind the Judge-Soto relationship

Contrary to the speculation, Judge revealed that his relationship with Soto remains strong. In fact, the two players recently communicated through a FaceTime call, where Judge wished Soto well on his new team. “I asked him how camp was going, how he was getting along with the new guys, about the whole situation over there,” Judge explained, according to Bob Klapisch of NJ.com.

“Juan’s an incredible guy. I told him, ‘You’re the best there is at fitting in. You came over here and were one of us from day one. You’re going to be just fine.’” Judge reiterated that he respects Soto’s decision to sign a massive contract with the Mets but clarified that he did everything he could to convince Soto to stay with the Yankees.

Judge explained that the apparent lack of contact during free agency was due to Soto changing his phone number and not wanting to be “another nuisance.” However, he emphasized that for the previous eight or nine months, he had actively tried to persuade Soto to stay: “We’d say, ‘Listen to those people, look at the fans, they love you,’” Judge said.

“We’d joke around about it, but the whole year I would tell Juan how much he means to us and how great it would be if he was here.” Judge revealed that during games, he constantly reminded Soto about the affection from the fans and the importance of his presence on the team.

Was Judge’s effort enough?

Despite Judge’s explanations, questions remain about whether he did enough to retain Soto. The central issue remains whether Judge truly went to great lengths to convince Soto to stay.

The situation also highlights the complexity of MLB free agency and player relationships. Although Judge claims he did his best, the final decision ultimately rests with the player.