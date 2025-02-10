Where to watch Argentina U20 vs Colombia U20 live in the USA: 2025 South American U20 Championship

Where to watch Paraguay U20 vs Brazil U20 live in the USA: 2025 South American U20 Championship

Where to watch Paraguay U20 vs Brazil U20 live in the USA: 2025 South American U20 Championship

Argentina U20 will face off against Colombia U20 in Matchday 3 of the 2025 South American U20 Championshipfinal stage. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the match live. Here’s everything you need to know.

Argentina overcame a tough start in the final stage, securing a 2-1 win over Chile before edging Uruguay 4-3. Now, they look to keep their momentum going and strengthen their title hopes with their third consecutive victory.

However, they face their toughest challenge yet against Colombia, the team that gave them the most trouble in the group stage. Coming off a loss to Brazil, Colombia know that anything less than a win will put their championship aspirations in serious jeopardy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Argentina U20 vs Colombia U20 match be played?

Argentina U20 will take on Colombia U20 on Monday, February 10, in Matchday 3 of the 2025 South American U20 Championship final stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 PM (ET).

Fan holds a Colombian flag – Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images

Advertisement

Argentina U20 vs Colombia U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 5:30 PM

CT: 4:30 PM

MT: 3:30 PM

PT: 2:30 PM

see also Scaloni makes huge admission on Argentina’s future as Messi’s World Cup status remains uncertain

How to watch Argentina U20 vs Colombia U20 in the USA

Don’t miss the exciting 2025 South American U20 Championship clash between Argentina U20 and Colombia U20, streaming live in the USA. Watch the match on ViX.