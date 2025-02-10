Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Cooper DeJean among 9 Eagles rookies earning Super Bowl rings in first season

The Philadelphia Eagles have Cooper DeJean on their roster as one of the most promising rookies for the franchise's future, but he isn’t the only first-year player to earn a Super Bowl ring—nine rookies in total will be receiving one.

By Richard Tovar

Cooper DeJean #33 of the Philadelphia Eagles jogs across the field before Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
© Getty ImagesCooper DeJean #33 of the Philadelphia Eagles jogs across the field before Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Cooper DeJean had a Super Bowl debut to remember, securing a pick-six that helped the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. The game-changing play, which will be remembered for years to come, happened on an already special day—his birthday.

Beyond the highlight-reel moment, DeJean will receive a Super Bowl ring along with the rest of the Eagles’ roster, including all nine rookies. Each of them saw playing time during the 2024 season, even if only for a couple of games—except for one, who did not appear in any.

In addition to DeJean, another rookie who contributed in 2024 was linebacker Jalyx Hunt. During the Super Bowl, Hunt recorded a quarterback hit on Patrick Mahomes—his third consecutive game with one in the playoffs, dating back to the Rams matchup. He appeared in 16 games for the Eagles, starting in one, and totaled 21 combined tackles.

Defensive rookies left a significant mark, but the Eagles also had first-year players contributing on offense. Wide receiver Johnny Wilson made the most of his opportunities, recording his first career touchdown against the Cowboys on November 11, hauling in a five-yard reception on his only target of the game.

Cooper DeJean #33 of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a touchdown past Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 09: Cooper DeJean #33 of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a touchdown past Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs after making an interception in the second quarter during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Nine Eagles Rookies Receiving Super Bowl Rings

All nine rookies played in at least one regular-season or postseason game—except for one. Tight end Cameron Latu, who signed a futures contract with the Eagles in January, will still receive a Super Bowl ring despite never suiting up for a game. Originally drafted by the San Francisco 49ers, Latu is officially listed as a rookie on the Eagles’ roster.

NamePositionCollegeRoundPick
Johnny WilsonWRArizona St.6th185th
Jeremiah Trotter Jr.LBClemson5th155th
Ainias SmithWRTexas A&M5th152nd
Will ShipleyRBClemson4th127th
Quinyon MitchellCBToledo1st22nd
Trevor KeeganGMichigan5th172nd
Jalyx HuntOLBCornell3rd94th
Cooper DeJeanDBIowa2nd40th
Cameron Latu*TEAlabama3rd101st
