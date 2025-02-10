NFL News: Cooper DeJean among 9 Eagles rookies earning Super Bowl rings in first season

Cooper DeJean had a Super Bowl debut to remember, securing a pick-six that helped the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. The game-changing play, which will be remembered for years to come, happened on an already special day—his birthday.

Beyond the highlight-reel moment, DeJean will receive a Super Bowl ring along with the rest of the Eagles’ roster, including all nine rookies. Each of them saw playing time during the 2024 season, even if only for a couple of games—except for one, who did not appear in any.

In addition to DeJean, another rookie who contributed in 2024 was linebacker Jalyx Hunt. During the Super Bowl, Hunt recorded a quarterback hit on Patrick Mahomes—his third consecutive game with one in the playoffs, dating back to the Rams matchup. He appeared in 16 games for the Eagles, starting in one, and totaled 21 combined tackles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Defensive rookies left a significant mark, but the Eagles also had first-year players contributing on offense. Wide receiver Johnny Wilson made the most of his opportunities, recording his first career touchdown against the Cowboys on November 11, hauling in a five-yard reception on his only target of the game.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 09: Cooper DeJean #33 of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a touchdown past Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs after making an interception in the second quarter during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The Nine Eagles Rookies Receiving Super Bowl Rings

All nine rookies played in at least one regular-season or postseason game—except for one. Tight end Cameron Latu, who signed a futures contract with the Eagles in January, will still receive a Super Bowl ring despite never suiting up for a game. Originally drafted by the San Francisco 49ers, Latu is officially listed as a rookie on the Eagles’ roster.

Advertisement

Name Position College Round Pick Johnny Wilson WR Arizona St. 6th 185th Jeremiah Trotter Jr. LB Clemson 5th 155th Ainias Smith WR Texas A&M 5th 152nd Will Shipley RB Clemson 4th 127th Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo 1st 22nd Trevor Keegan G Michigan 5th 172nd Jalyx Hunt OLB Cornell 3rd 94th Cooper DeJean DB Iowa 2nd 40th Cameron Latu* TE Alabama 3rd 101st