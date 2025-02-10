Caitlin Clark discusses how DeWanna Bonner and new veterans will help the Fever this season

The front office of the Indiana Fever didn’t waste any time to convince some of the most respected players to join the project, including DeWanna Bonner, Sydney Colson and Natasha Howard. And, according to star Caitlin Clark, that was exactly what the team needed.

“I think that’s kind of what everybody talked about when we were in the playoffs last year, you know, we really didn’t have much experience at all playing in playoff games. I don’t know what exact number was but we really lacked in that area,” Clark told reporters on Monday, after Bonner’s introductory press conference.

“So just adding pieces of players who’ve been in these leagues, they know what it takes to win, they know what it takes to get into finals, they know what it takes to win championships. I think that’s exactly what we needed in our locker room. It’s just exciting, but also they are not only really great basketball players, they are great leaders and really great people,” she added.

As Clark remarks, the Fever reached the playoffs thanks to their young talent, including Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell. However, Howard, Colson and Bonner are all WNBA champions, while Sophie Cunningham also has experience in the finals.

DeWanna Bonner clears the air over her and Clark’s moment in the Playoffs

Bonner will reunite with Stephanie White in Indiana, after the coach left the Connecticut Sun to join the Fever. The Sun swept the Fever in the Playoffs last season, with Bonner and Clark having a heated confrontation during one of the matches.

When asked about it by James Boyd of The Athletic, Bonner answered: “I think it is just two competitors players that want to win and push the team to get into the finish line. In the Playoff, emotions are high, tensions are high, but I can not be more excited to step on the court with Caitlin.”

“We actually had a great workout this morning. I think we just feed off each other,” she added. “I don’t feel like I need to push her to be any type of player that she isn’t already. I hope that I can give her some knowledge,” Bonner said.

Clark echoed the sentiment. “I mean that’s exactly what you want. You want your teammates to be just as competitive as you are. I think training camp is going to be really fun, that’s when you’re competing live, you’re getting after things, coaches are figuring out what lines-up work, what don’t,” she told Boyd.

“So I think it is more like the drive to push your teammates to get better, and that’s exactly what she speaks to when she talks about her leadership. That’s all gonna push to get better, when you can see a vet like that, coming here and wanting to get better every single day,” she said.

Fever face Chicago Sky for their debut in the 2025 season

The Indiana Fever have scheduled a preseason game against the Brazilian National Team on May 4, 2025, at 6 p.m. ET at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. This marks the first time the Fever will play at this venue, which is renowned for its vibrant atmosphere and was the home court of Clark during her college career.

Following this, the Fever will begin their 2025 WNBA season at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 17, facing the Chicago Sky at home.