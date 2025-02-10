Trending topics:
Where to watch Paraguay U20 vs Brazil U20 live in the USA: 2025 South American U20 Championship

Paraguay U20 play against Brazil U20 in the Matchday 3 of the 2025 South American U20 Championship final stage. Find here the kickoff times and where to catch the action on TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

A young fan of Brazil cheers with the Brazilian flag
© Wagner Meier/Getty ImagesA young fan of Brazil cheers with the Brazilian flag

Paraguay U20 and Brazil U20 will face against each otherin Matchday 3 of the 2025 South American U20 Championshipfinal stage. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the match live. Here’s everything you need to know.

Brazil and Paraguay face off in a high-stakes clash with both teams desperate for points but chasing different goals. Brazil have hit their stride with back-to-back wins in the final stage, transforming from a slow start into legitimate title contenders.

Maintaining their momentum is crucial to their championship hopes. On the other side, Paraguay rebounded from a brutal 4-0 opening loss with a 2-1 win over Chile on Matchday 2. While a title run looks unlikely, they remain focused on securing a spot in the next World Cup for this category.

When will the Paraguay U20 vs Brazil U20 match be played?

Paraguay U20 face Brazil U20 on Monday, February 10, in Matchday 3 of the 2025 South American U20 Championship final stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

A Paraguay fan with flag – Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

A Paraguay fan with flag – Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Paraguay U20 vs Brazil U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Paraguay U20 vs Brazil U20 in the USA

Don’t miss the exciting 2025 South American U20 Championship clash between Paraguay U20 and Brazil U20, streaming live in the USA. Watch the match on ViX.

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera

