NFL News: Patrick Mahomes falls further behind Tom Brady in Super Bowl stats after loss to Eagles

Patrick Mahomes can rack up as many consecutive Super Bowl appearances as he wants, but his latest loss to the Philadelphia Eagles significantly impacted his personal stats on the big stage—putting him even further behind Tom Brady, who remains the all-time leader in multiple categories.

Heading into Super Bowl LIX, Mahomes had thrown just seven career passing touchdowns in the big game, along with five interceptions. After tossing two interceptions and three touchdowns against the Eagles, he slightly improved his total to 10 touchdowns and seven picks. However, in comparison to Brady, his numbers now look even worse.

Tom Brady remains the undisputed leader in several Super Bowl records, including 21 career touchdowns and just six interceptions across 10 appearances. Meanwhile, Mahomes, in only five Super Bowls, has already surpassed Brady in interceptions, highlighting a growing gap between the two quarterbacks in key statistical categories.

Beyond his numbers against Brady, Mahomes also saw other personal marks take a hit in his latest Super Bowl appearance against Eagles. He threw the first postseason pick-six of his career and posted one of the lowest first-half completion percentages of his playoff run, among other struggles.

Tom Brady (left), Patrick Mahomes (right) – 2022

Where Does Mahomes Rank in Career Super Bowl Touchdown Passes?

According to StatMuse, Mahomes currently ranks third all-time in Super Bowl touchdown passes, sitting behind Joe Montana but ahead of Terry Bradshaw. Along with Montana, Mahomes is one of only two quarterbacks to have thrown more than 10 career touchdown passes in Super Bowl history.

The Quarterback with the Most Super Bowl Interceptions

Tom Brady had long held the second-most interceptions in Super Bowl history, but that spot now belongs to Patrick Mahomes. With seven career picks in the big game, he is inching closer to the all-time leader, John Elway, who retired with a record eight Super Bowl interceptions.