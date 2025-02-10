NBA News: Warriors’ Stephen Curry reveals he suggested the idea to change the All-Star format

The NBA All-Star Game has faced heavy criticism this year following a major format change, moving away from the traditional East vs. West matchup to a new three-team structure. With the 2025 event set to take place at Chase Center, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sought input from Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry regarding the overhaul.

Curry discussed his role in reshaping the All-Star format during an appearance on The TK Show with Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard. “I actually went to the NBA offices this summer, kind of on my own. I hadn’t been there in a long time,” Curry told Kawakami. “As Adam Silver has positioned his brand—rightfully so—as a partnership with the players, I know he values our input. I didn’t go in expecting to talk about the All-Star Game, but since we were hosting in the Bay, it naturally came up as a topic of discussion.

“He didn’t have any ideas at that time, and my advice was that it’s not a bad thing to completely change it up and try something new. You can always revert to the traditional format if it doesn’t work. We spitballed a bunch of ideas to shorten the game and create a competitive environment. Ultimately, it comes down to the players and their effort, but I like where it’s at. It’s going to be different, it’s going to be critiqued—and that’s exactly what you want.”

New All-Star format explained

This year’s All-Star Game will adopt a tournament-style structure featuring four teams of eight players. Three of the teams will be made up of the 24 selected All-Stars, while the fourth will consist of the winners of the Rising Stars tournament held on Friday. NBA on TNT analysts and honorary general managers Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith selected their teams from the pool of All-Stars, while Candace Parker will serve as the GM for the Rising Stars squad.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks to the media during a press conference prior to the game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Indiana Pacers at the Accor Arena on January 23, 2025 in Paris, France.

Adam Silver on Curry’s influence

Silver also addressed Curry’s role in the format change in a Q&A with Kawakami, emphasizing the importance of player input in reshaping the event. “I think we know we have to partner with the players on the All-Star Game,” Silver said. “We recognize you can’t turn back the clock. All-Star formats have been reimagined across all major sports.

“When Steph stopped by, I asked him, ‘What’s the format you and other All-Stars would like to see that could make the game more competitive and entertaining for the fans?’ He suggested breaking it up into shorter, multiple games, which he thought would be more engaging for players and fans alike.

“We spoke with Steph, many other perennial All-Stars, and worked directly with Andre Iguodala at the Players Association to develop this new format. I’m very hopeful it will work.” With a revamped structure and increased player involvement, the 2025 NBA All-Star Game will be a pivotal test for the league’s latest attempt to reinvigorate the midseason showcase.