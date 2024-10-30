MLB News: Yankees fan’s shocking decision on Freddie Freeman’s World Series HR ball

A fan at Yankee Stadium had the rare fortune of catching Freddie Freeman’s record-setting home run ball, but his decision on what to do with it left some disappointed and upset.

Freddie Freeman set a World Series record during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Game 4 loss to the New York Yankees. This wasn’t just any record; it was his sixth consecutive home run, an extraordinary achievement that may be tough to break.

The home run came in the top of the 1st inning, surprising Yankees fans, who were stunned into silence as Freeman’s majestic sixth straight home run landed in the right-field stands. The ball was caught by Marcus Kline, who promptly threw it back onto the field.

Speaking with the New York Post over the phone, Kline explained why he made the decision, saying, “People are yelling, everyone is like anxious, and all of a sudden I’m like—I was with my best buddy and business partner—if we threw this ball back, we can get the crowd back into this, and there was a chant in the bleachers of ‘Throw it back! Throw it back!’”

After throwing the ball back, Kline said he had no regrets. Despite knowing the ball could have high monetary value, he felt the moment was more important for his team. “Some people came up later and mentioned the significance of that ball, the history, and I’m like, ‘No regrets.’ This is bigger than money.”

What Could Freeman’s Home Run Ball Be Worth?

Estimates suggest the ball could have been worth around $100,000, as Shohei Ohtani’s recent milestone ball—marking his entry into the elite 50 homers and steals club—sold for over $4 million. Freeman’s record-setting ball might have fetched a significant amount as well.

Kline, who works in finance, told the New York Post he acted on pure instinct, saying, “It’s not about the money. This is about our team, our city. If you’re going to sit in the bleachers, you’ve got to be part of the bleachers, and that’s New York City energy at its finest.”