MLB Rumors: Juan Soto's NY Mets and Garrett Crochet's Red Sox battle to sign 3x All-Star

The New York Mets reached a record deal with Juan Soto this offseason, but they will not stand still in their grand plan to win the next MLB season and are already thinking about new additions. The three-time All-Star is getting the attention of the New York franchise, but the Boston Red Sox, who have already signed Garrett Crochet, are also showing interest.

The offseason is characterized by a lot of activity these days. Trades, free agent signings and acquisitions from other leagues are some of the most common transactions. However, there are some players who stand out for their good performance in the past season. Such is the case with the Mets and the Red Sox.

The three-time All-Star who is targeted by Crochet’s Boston Red Sox and Soto’s New York Mets is none other than Luis Castillo of the Seattle Mariners. The pitcher is one of the most wanted names on the trade market heading into the 2025 season. As reported by SNY and Fansided, the two franchises are working on a deal for Castillo.

Having Soto is an opportunity for the Mets, who want to surround him with the best in the league to make good on their historic investment. Even from Queens, Ronny Mauricio’s name was floated as a tradeable rookie. At the same time, the Red Sox acquired starting pitcher Crochet in a trade to bolster their rotation and are looking to continue to add to their bullpen. The Mariners are looking to deal Castillo in a move that will secure a top player, as they do not consider themselves to be rebuilding.

Luis Castillo #58 of the Seattle Mariners

Which other teams are interested in Castillo?

Castillo could leave the Mariners in a trade, and in addition to Boston and New York, other franchises called to Seattle. The Baltimore Orioles and Chicago Cubs are two other teams interested in the 32-year-old veteran pitcher. The four organizations are aiming to acquire a good rotation for the upcoming campaign.

Castillo’s situation with the Mariners

There are strong reasons to believe that the veteran Castillo could leave the Mariners this offseason. The main point is that he is a high-priced player, as he is owed $73 million over three years and his contract has a $25 million option for 2028. In that context, the interested teams will have to pay those sums. The other reason is Castillo’s performance, who has accumulated 30 starts in which he has posted a 3.64 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 175.1 innings pitched.