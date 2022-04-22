The 2022 MLB season could be the last chance some managers have to prove their worth. Check out the 3 skippes under the most pressure right now.

While not all teams can have the same aspirations due to their different payrolls, the goal within Major League Baseball will always be the same: Winning a World Series. Especially if you're spending big bucks.

Teams like the Washington Nationals can get hot late in the season and go the distance, but that's not the way it usually goes. Needless to say, that puts managers with better teams in a tough spot when they fail to deliver.

With that in mind, let's take a look at three skippers that might as well be in their final year on their gig. They'll be under the most pressure and another failed postseason trip will most likely get them fired.

MLB Rumors: 3 Managers On The Hot Seat In 2022

3. Joe Maddon

Joe Maddon must lead the Los Angeles Angels to their first postseason berth in nearly a decade. The front office has made enough moves to turn the culture around once and for all and their pitching woes seem like a thing of the past.

Maddon's overly-aggressive style could be questionable at times. That was at a full display when he intentionally walked Corey Seager with the bases loaded a couple of nights ago. If they win, then it's all good. If not, he might not get another shot.

2. Joe Girardi

The Philadelphia Phillies are boasting their highest payroll in club history. They have yet to pick up Joe Girardi's option for next season, all but letting him know that it's time to deliver or he won't be coming back.

They've gone to great lengths to become a contender again. Yet, just like it happened during his days in New York, Girardi can't seem to learn from his mistakes. The Phillies have a scary offense but are dreadful defensively.

1. Aaron Boone

Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman have already outstayed their welcome with the New York Yankees. At least, that's the common feeling among fans, maybe not so much within Hal Steinbrenner's office.

But the Yankees can't keep on spending big bucks to end up empty-handed year after year. Boone has averaged 98 wins per year since taking over but 'it don' t mean a thing without a ring.' The clock is ticking in the Bronx.