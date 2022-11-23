New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge's free agency is officially underway. Now, the reigning American League MVP will meet with an NL Foe.

Well, this is New York Yankees fans' biggest nightmare. The Aaron Judge sweepstakes have started and there will be no shortage of teams interested in signing the reigning American League MVP.

Judge is coming off one of the greatest seasons in modern Major League Baseball history, posting numbers we hadn't seen since the infamous steroid era. Now, the Yankees risk losing their best player.

Multiple teams will look to sign Judge, who's expected to demand an 8+ year deal that exceeds the $40 million plateau per year. Moreover, the San Francisco Giants have already set up a meeting with him.

MLB News: Aaron Judge To Meet With San Francisco Giants

(via Mark Feisand - MLB.com)

"The Aaron Judge sweepstakes are officially underway.

According to sources, the reigning American League MVP will meet with the Giants on Tuesday, sitting down with a club expected to be one of the Yankees’ biggest competitors to sign the superstar.

Judge was spotted in the San Francisco area Monday, caught on video released by MLB Network.

'Visiting some family and friends; that’s about it,' Judge said in the video when asked what he was doing in San Francisco. Pressed on whether he had 'any fun plans' while in the Bay Area, Judge replied, 'We’ve got something. Have a good one.'"

Judge has repeatedly stated his desire to retire in Pinstripes. Nonetheless, he's also made it quite clear that he's only willing to re-sign with the Yankees at a fair price, so the ball is pretty much on their court right now.

Brian Cashman is walking on thin ice after yet another disappointing season for the Bronx Bombers, so it's not like he can afford to lose their marquee player. They've already secured Anthony Rizzo for the foreseeable future, but that won't be enough to compete at the highest level.