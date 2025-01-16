After the excitement generated by the New York Mets‘ acquisition of Juan Soto in 2024, the franchise is now exploring options to address a potential void as one of their All-Star players faces an uncertain future. Despite efforts to retain him, the Mets are shifting their focus to the 2025 MLB season, compiling a shortlist of names to bolster their roster.

Soto’s signing was undoubtedly a milestone for the Mets and a major headline across the baseball world. The former New York Yankees star’s lucrative contract underscored the franchise’s ambition to assemble a championship-caliber team. However, the financial commitment to Soto has added pressure on the frontoffice to build a supporting cast capable of delivering a World Series title.

This aggressive approach has also presented challenges, particularly in retaining one of their cornerstone players, 2024 All-Star Pete Alonso. Despite his pivotal role in the team’s success over the past few seasons, reports suggest the Mets are preparing for a future without Alonso. According to SNY’s Andy Martino, contract considerations may have influenced their inability to reach an agreement with the slugger.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The major point here today is that this could be a big day in the history of the franchise,” Martino said. “One of the great offensive players just could not come to terms with the organization. The Mets now think that Pete Alonso will play elsewhere in 2025 and beyond.“

Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets reacts after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Citi Field on June 28, 2024 in the Queens borough of New York City.

Advertisement

Mets’ plan B

The ongoing contract negotiations between Alonso and the Mets have hit several roadblocks, but a new report suggests the franchise may have a strategic reason for parting ways with the All-Star. According to multiple sources, the Mets have reached a deal to re-sign Jesse Winker. Martino speculates that this signing could be a significant factor in the Mets’ decision to prepare for a future without Alonso.

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Sean Manaea sends a clear message to Mets front office to re-sign Pete Alonso

“With the agreement to bring Jesse Winker back, pending a physical, the Mets are looking ahead,” Martino said. “Winker was a key contributor last season, and this move signals the team is now envisioning a post-Alonso world. Alonso, as far as we know, remains a free agent without ties to any franchise.”

Advertisement

What’s next for Pete Alonso?

Among the potential landing spots for Pete Alonso, the Toronto Blue Jays have emerged as a leading contender. The Canadian club is actively searching for a strong complement to their star first baseman, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Rumors suggest the Blue Jays see Alonso as a perfect fit to bolster their lineup for the 2025 MLB season.

However, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the Blue Jays have no intention of trading Guerrero. Instead, the team could pursue Alonso as a free agent, allowing them to reposition Guerrero at third base while locking down Alonso at first base. This strategy would provide the Blue Jays with flexibility and insurance for the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If the Blue Jays sign Pete Alonso, Vladimir Guerrero could move back to third base, giving Toronto stability at first base while preparing for the possibility of Guerrero’s departure after the 2025 season,” Nightengale wrote on X. “The Blue Jays are not looking to trade Guerrero at this time.”