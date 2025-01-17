Pete Alonso‘s MLB free agency has taken a surprising twist. After rejecting the New York Mets‘ latest offer, the powerful first baseman has drawn the attention of several teams, most notably the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays, eyeing Alonso as a potential addition, are reportedly willing to make a bold move to acquire the slugger. However, this pursuit could potentially involve an indirect trade with the Mets, with star player Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as the centerpiece.

According to The Athletic, Toronto would demand a trade package that surpasses the return the Yankees received in the recent Juan Soto deal. That trade, which included star prospect Drew Thorpe and pitcher Michael King—who finished seventh in the 2023 Cy Young voting—set a high benchmark for any deal involving a player of Guerrero Jr.’s caliber.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mets weigh alternatives as Alonso’s future remains uncertain

With Pete Alonso’s future in Queens increasingly uncertain, recent reports from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon reveal that Alonso’s camp proposed a “three-year deal with a high average annual value and opt-outs” exclusively to the Mets. However, Alonso rejected the team’s counteroffer.

Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets reacts after catching a pop fly in foul territory to end the 1st inning during Game Six of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Advertisement

According to SNY’s Andy Martino, the Mets have already “pivoted to plan B, post-Alonso.” They are now evaluating alternatives to strengthen their lineup, with potential targets including Matt Olson of the Atlanta Braves and Cody Bellinger of the Chicago Cubs.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: Yankees, Mets reportedly targeting coveted reliever after Juan Soto sweepstakes

A high-voltage offseason

Alonso’s situation has created significant buzz around the MLB, with the potential deal between the Mets and Blue Jays adding another layer of intrigue to the offseason. Whether the Mets opt to trade Alonso or explore other options, the decisions made in the coming weeks will play a crucial role in shaping the franchise’s trajectory for years to come.