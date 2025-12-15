MLB Rumors: Along with Alex Bregman drama, Red Sox face heavy interest in All-Star from NL rival

Though re-signing Alex Bregman is priority number one for the Boston Red Sox, they can’t lose sight of another key player on the roster. Facing pressure from a National League competitor, Boston is now under duress in the MLB offseason.

After opting out of the remaining two seasons of his three-year, $120 million contract, Bregman has filled the Red Sox with uncertainty. Bregman turned down a lot of money—though it’s not like his net worth needs any more. Now, no one in Beantown knows for certain where the three-time All-Star stands about his future, and that is driving the front office crazy. However, a new dilemma has surfaced in Boston.

According to reports, the Kansas City Royals are after 2024 All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran, and they are making their interest known. Boston has shown little desire to move on from the 29-year-old, though for the right price anybody can be moved in MLB.

“Even after signing free agent Lane Thomas and trading for Isaac Collins, the Kansas City Royals are open to adding another outfielder – most notably Jarren Duran, if the Boston Red Sox lower their asking price,” The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal stated.

Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox has drawn interest from KC Royals

What acquiring Duran could cost

“The Royals are under the impression Duran would cost them left-hander Cole Ragans, though the Red Sox view the initial talks as more informal and exploratory, according to people briefed on the conversations,” Rosenthal added.

A player-for-player deal could make sense for both sides, though mostly for the Red Sox. The Royals, on the other hand, believe that price is a bit too steep for their liking.

Contract situations

Both Ragans and Duran are set to become unrestricted free agents in 2029, though their contract situations are a bit different. Ragans is entering the second-to-last year of his pre-arbitration three-year extension, valued at $13.25 million.

Meanwhile, Duran avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $7.7 million deal for the 2026 season. Still, he will remain under team control through the 2029 MLB campaign.

If Kansas City is honest about its interest in the 29-year-old outfielder, then it could play the waiting game. If negotiations on a pre-arbitration deal turn cold between Duran and the Red Sox, the Royals could sweep in at some stage of the 2026 MLB season to acquire the former All-Star.

