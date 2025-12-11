MLB Rumors: Red Sox reportedly offered $85M to lure a former NY Mets star infielder

The Boston Red Sox are preparing to assemble the best possible roster for the 2026 season. According to a recent report, they have offered $85 million to Pete Alonso, who played for the New York Mets last season, and was widely expected to return to the Mets but signed the Orioles recently.

The offer was revealed by James Stewart of 98.5 The Sports Hub on X: “Heard the offer from the Red Sox to Pete Alonso was 3 years and $85M….” He also revealed that there would be a bit more money included in the same offer: “…plus an option for a 4th year at $35M.”

Developing story…