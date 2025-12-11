MLB Rumors: Red Sox reportedly offered $85M to lure a former NY Mets star infielder

Trending topics:
The Boston Red Sox are preparing to assemble the best possible roster for the 2026 season. According to a recent report, they have offered $85 million to Pete Alonso, who played for the New York Mets last season, and was widely expected to return to the Mets but signed the Orioles recently.

By Richard Tovar

Mets' Carlos Mendoza to the media during a press conference on October 18, 2024 in New York City.
The Boston Red Sox are preparing to assemble the best possible roster for the 2026 season. According to a recent report, they have offered $85 million to Pete Alonso, who played for the New York Mets last season, and was widely expected to return to the Mets but signed the Orioles recently.

The offer was revealed by James Stewart of 98.5 The Sports Hub on X: “Heard the offer from the Red Sox to Pete Alonso was 3 years and $85M….” He also revealed that there would be a bit more money included in the same offer: “…plus an option for a 4th year at $35M.”

Developing story…

