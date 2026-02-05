Orioles reportedly explore market options following Framber Valdez acquisition by Tigers

The Baltimore Orioles signed New York Mets’ first baseman Pete Alonso as part of their offseason strategy, aiming to pair him with another marquee name. However, as top-tier players signed with other teams—highlighted by Framber Valdez moving to the Detroit Tigers—the Orioles might be redirected toward exploring other prominent options in the market.

According to Jake Rill from MLB.com, the Orioles are now eyeing free-agent ace Zac Gallen. “If the Orioles could secure Gallen on a two- or three-year deal, potentially featuring opt-outs and options, it would be prudent to offer a contract with a high average annual value,” Rill noted, emphasizing the boost a front-of-the-rotation arm like Gallen could provide.

Gallen is an established MLB pitcher capable of significantly enhancing a roster, boasting seven years of quality service with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Gallen’s impressive stats suggest he could be instrumental in the Orioles’ attempt to make a strong push this regular season.

With the trade deadline fast approaching, the Orioles are contemplating making a decisive move that could further solidify their lineup. Expectations run high as the franchise gears up to be led by former Mets star Alonso, after they finalize a deal with him during the offseason.

Zac Gallen #23 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches.

Potential franchises interested in Gallen

Although Gallen has several suitors for the upcoming MLB season, the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he played until 2025, are among the reported frontrunners to bring him back. Besides them, several other teams are actively involved in the pursuit of Gallen’s talents.

The Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs, and Los Angeles Angels are amongst the MLB teams reportedly interested in acquiring the right-handed pitcher. Gallen remains focused on evaluating his options to determine his next MLB destination, with a potential return to Arizona still on the table for the upcoming season.

Gallen’s performance last season with the Diamondbacks

Despite delivering commendable performances with the Diamondbacks, Zach Gallen and the franchise have yet to reach a contract agreement. This leaves an opening for other teams to negotiate terms, aiming to finalize a deal before the trade deadline.

Here are Gallen’s statistics from his last season:

Games Started: 33

Record: 13–15

ERA: 4.83

Innings Pitched: 192.0

Strikeouts: 175

WHIP: 1.26

Home Runs Allowed: 31 (Career high)

Walks: 66

