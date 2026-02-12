MLB Rumors: Former Giants player reportedly signs with Orioles amid NY Mets interest

Expectations are soaring among New York Mets fans as the team gears up for the upcoming season, fueled by their offseason acquisitions. However, there is still a glaring gap in their pitching rotation. They recently were unable to sign a former San Francisco Giants player, who instead inked a deal with the Baltimore Orioles, according to ESPN‘s Jeff Passan.

Passan reported, “Right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Baltimore Orioles have agreed on a one-year, $18.5 million contract.” With this signing, another notable free agent is off the market, though several other valuable players remain available.

Bassitt, who had previous stints with both the Giants and the NY Mets, was on the Mets’ radar, as they seek to fortify their pitching roster. A reunion seemed likely, given the team’s urgent need for rotation depth.

The Mets were eyeing Bassitt from a pool of free-agent pitchers also pursued by the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays. Now, they must explore other options in the free-agent market.

Chris Bassitt #40 of the New York Mets throws a pitch.

Current NY Mets pitching rotation

Although strengthening the rotation remains a priority, the Mets boast a roster of promising pitchers, offering hope for the upcoming season as they aim to rebound from their performance in 2025.

Here is the current pitching rotation for the NY Mets:

Freddy Peralta Nolan McLean Sean Manaea Clay Holmes David Peterson Kodai Senga

Orioles’ additions to their roster

Following the acquisition of Bassitt, excitement is building among the Orioles‘ fanbase ahead of the new season. However, spring training will serve as the initial proving ground for these newcomers as the team strives for a turnaround this season.

Here are the additions slated for the upcoming season:

Chris Bassitt SP: Free Agent

Pete Alonso 1B: Free Agent

Shane Baz SP: Trade (TB)

Ryan Helsley RP: Free Agent

Taylor Ward OF: Trade (LAA)

Zach Eflin SP: Free Agent

Leody Taveras CF: Free Agent

Blaze Alexander SS/2B: Trade (ARI)

