Two years ago, the Toronto Blue Jays were in the playoffs. However, after a disappointing 2024 campaign, the team is determined to return to contention alongside the league’s top franchises in the 2025 MLB season. With Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leading the charge, the Blue Jays are reportedly looking to add a marquee player to strengthen their roster.

Following Roki Sasaki’s blockbuster deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers to join Shohei Ohtani, the Blue Jays have shifted their focus to three high-profile targets for 2025. While it has been widely reported that Toronto is eager to make a splash, several intriguing options have emerged on their radar.

One prominent name linked to the Blue Jays is Anthony Santander, the standout outfielder from the Baltimore Orioles. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Toronto’s front office has initiated talks with Santander, a player they have been monitoring since last year. Negotiations are still in the early stages, with discussions ongoing over the past few days.

Another major target for the Blue Jays is slugger Pete Alonso. The former New York Mets star is now a free agent after failing to reach a new agreement with his former team. As Heyman has also reported, Alonso’s availability makes him a highly attractive option for Toronto as they look to add power to their lineup.

Roki Sasaki #14 of Team Japan pitches in the first inning against Team Mexico during the World Baseball Classic Semifinals at loanDepot park on March 20, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

Lastly, the Blue Jays are eyeing pitcher Jack Flaherty, a sought-after arm generating interest from multiple MLB teams. Sportsnet reports that Flaherty is a key name on Toronto’s shortlist, alongside other potential pitching acquisitions such as Max Scherzer, Nick Pivetta, Andrew Heaney, and José Quintana.

Top three names for the Blue Jays: A closer look

As the Blue Jays prepare for the 2025 MLB season, three key names have emerged as potential game-changers to complement Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Let’s dive into their careers and accomplishments to understand their impact.

Pete Alonso: A two-time Home Run Derby champion and the 2019 NL Rookie of the Year, Alonso is entering free agency after six seasons with the New York Mets. The four-time All-Star boasts an impressive career record of 493 runs, 791 hits, and 226 home runs.

A two-time Home Run Derby champion and the 2019 NL Rookie of the Year, Alonso is entering free agency after six seasons with the New York Mets. The four-time All-Star boasts an impressive career record of 493 runs, 791 hits, and 226 home runs. Anthony Zambrano: The Venezuelan slugger spent eight years with the Baltimore Orioles before hitting the free-agent market. A 2024 All-Star and MVP candidate, Zambrano tallied 383 runs, 695 hits, and 155 home runs during his tenure with the Orioles.

The Venezuelan slugger spent eight years with the Baltimore Orioles before hitting the free-agent market. A 2024 All-Star and MVP candidate, Zambrano tallied 383 runs, 695 hits, and 155 home runs during his tenure with the Orioles. Jack Flaherty: Fresh off a World Series championship with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Flaherty has showcased his pitching prowess across multiple teams. A former St. Louis Cardinal, he ranked in the top five for NL Rookie of the Year voting early in his career. Over time, Flaherty has allowed 355 runs and 689 hits while maintaining a solid track record as a pitcher.

The Blue Jays face a crucial decision

While there’s still time before the 2025 MLB season begins, reports suggest that Guerrero Jr. has attracted significant interest from other teams as he enters the final year of his contract with Toronto. If the Blue Jays manage to secure one of the names on their reported shortlist, Guerrero could find a reliable partner, strengthening the team’s chances of success in the upcoming season.

