The Browns are interested in a HC who fits well with Shedeur Sanders to replace Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a forgettable season after finishing 5-12 in the 2025 NFL campaign. With that disappointing record, the Browns clearly need a new direction at head coach to properly support the talent of quarterback Shedeur Sanders and replace Kevin Stefanski. As part of that search, Cleveland is preparing to interview one of the top candidates available on the market.

Since being fired by the Miami Dolphins, Mike McDaniel has quickly become one of the most intriguing names in the NFL’s coaching carousel. While several teams around the league view him primarily as an offensive coordinator, others believe he still has the profile to succeed as a head coach in the right situation.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the recently fired Dolphins head coach is expected to interview for Cleveland’s vacancy. McDaniel is widely regarded as a creative offensive mind who helped elevate Tua Tagovailoa into one of the league’s most productive passers during his peak seasons. Despite the scrutiny surrounding his exit from Miami, the 42-year-old continues to command respect across the NFL.

An ideal move for the Browns

The Browns are expected to move forward with quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel next season, or potentially explore another option in the NFL Draft. Either path prioritizes quarterback development, which places added value on a head coach with a proven track record of maximizing talent at the position.

Mike McDaniel during a Miami Dolphins match.

McDaniel had a clear impact on Tagovailoa during his early years with the Dolphins, helping him become a more efficient and confident NFL quarterback. Under McDaniel’s system, Tagovailoa showed improved accuracy, decision-making, and overall command of the offense.

Miami reached the playoffs in consecutive seasons, 2022-23 and 2023-24, for the first time in more than two decades. In that sense, McDaniel’s tenure mirrored Kevin Stefanski’s in Cleveland, as both coaches led franchises to competitive heights that had been rare in recent years. However, McDaniel also faced criticism when injuries and inconsistent quarterback play limited Miami’s success.

When a franchise moves on from a two-time Coach of the Year like Stefanski, the expectation is to find a strong culture-setter or an innovative play-caller capable of elevating the roster. While it remains unclear whether McDaniel would represent a clear upgrade, his offensive pedigree and experience make him a compelling and promising option for the Browns heading into the next NFL season.