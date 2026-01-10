NY Yankees reportedly focus on two other free agents with Cody Bellinger seemingly off the table

The New York Yankees are fully immersed in the ongoing saga surrounding Cody Bellinger ahead of the 2026 MLB season, but the two sides are not aligned in their contract discussions. As a result, the Yankees are now shifting their focus toward two other high-profile free agents while the Bellinger situation continues to trend in an unfavorable direction.

According to ESPN journalist Buster Olney, the Yankees are now actively engaged with Bo Bichette and Kyle Tucker after distancing themselves from their pursuit of Bellinger. Much like the Bellinger talks, New York is facing strong competition from multiple interested teams for both players, complicating any potential deal.

The Yankees’ latest offer to Bellinger exceeds $30 million in average annual value, but the length of the contract remains the main obstacle. This dynamic has led New York to operate under the assumption that Bellinger may ultimately sign elsewhere, especially after previous proposals failed to meet the player’s expectations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bellinger and his camp are reportedly seeking a seven-year deal, a structure the Yankees are unwilling to match. With neither side willing to adjust its stance, negotiations remain stalled, and there is no clear sign of progress in the near future.

Bo Bichette #11 of the Toronto Blue Jays rounds the bases.

Advertisement

The situation with Bo Bichette and the Yankees

With the Bellinger talks at a standstill, the Yankees are now turning their attention to Bo Bichette as a potential alternative. That pursuit is far from straightforward, as several teams remain firmly in the race. In the chase for the two-time All-Star, an unexpected contender has emerged, and the longtime Toronto Blue Jays shortstop could eventually take his talents to the American League West.

Advertisement

see also NY Yankees reach short-term solution with Cody Bellinger former teammate to quiet down rumors

Speaking on Foul Territory, Erik Kratz pointed to the Angels as a possible destination for Bichette, noting that “the Angels could be a sleeper team for Bo Bichette.” For now, the situation remains fluid, but momentum around Bichette appears to be building as teams look for clarity in the market.

Advertisement

The numbers Bichette and Tucker would need to match

If either player were to land in New York, they would be expected to match or surpass the production Bellinger delivered during his time with the Yankees. Acquired from the Chicago Cubs ahead of the 2025 MLB season, Bellinger posted a .273/.334/.480 slash line over 152 games in his lone year in the Bronx, while also providing defensive versatility by playing across all three outfield positions, primarily in left field, but also in right field and center.