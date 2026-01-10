Former NY Yankees infielder blasts Tigers as a ‘trash organization’ over Tarik Skubal arbitration drama

Among the critics blasting the Detroit Tigers for not offering Tarik Skubal what he believes he deserves, Josh Donaldson has emerged as one of the loudest voices. The former MLB star sharply criticized the organization, calling it a “trash organization” over the massive gap between Skubal’s asking price and the team’s counteroffer.

Donaldson did not hold back on his personal X account (@BringerOfRain20), writing: “A little behind but just saw the arbitration news on Skubal. I mean the Detroit Tigers fumble this big time. Skubal wants 32 mill Detroit offers 19 mill. Trash organization.”

Donaldson never played for the Tigers. He retired in 2023 after stints with the Yankees and Brewers, and previously suited up for the Blue Jays, Athletics, Guardians, Braves and Twins. He is a three-time All-Star and was named the American League MVP in 2015.

Reaction to Donaldson’s comments on the Tigers

Some fans echoed Donaldson’s criticism. Ryan Lahey wrote on X (@TOSportsfan86): “For sure. Hopefully he can end up a Jay north of the border and bring a championship back home. Too bad we couldn’t do it when we had the best third baseman around in JD.”

Others took a more measured view of the $13 million gap. Lloyd Osten suggested the Tigers may simply be unable to meet Skubal’s demands. “Maybe the Tigers simply can’t afford him. Anyway, I’m sure someone will pay him what he wants,” he wrote on X (@LloydOsten).

It’s also worth noting that Skubal’s request is historically significant. “Tarik Skubal filed for a record $32M in arbitration, the highest figure ever submitted by any player,” Front Office Sports reported on X.