NY Yankees reach short-term solution with Cody Bellinger former teammate to quiet down rumors

The New York Yankees have decided they have enough drama as it is with Cody Bellinger’s situation. Thus, the Pinstripes have now settled their differences with another star player, avoiding arbitration in MLB, and putting pen to paper on a one-year contract for the 2026 season.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the New York Yankees have been through the wringer in the offseason. Since the Bronx Bombers listened to offers on the two-time MLB All-Star, the rumor mill around him only grew louder. Virtually every option was on the table for the former Miami Marlin. However, his time in The Bronx will now have yet another chapter in the 2026 campaign. Whether Bellinger will join him at Yankee Stadium or not, that remains a question of its own.

As the Yankees announced through its social media, the organization has agreed to terms with Chisholm Jr. for the upcoming season. This way, New York has avoided arbitration with the 27-year-old infielder.

Chisholm Jr.’s contract

As reported by CBS Sports, Chisholm Jr. has put pen to paper on a one-year, $10.2 million deal with the New York Yankees. For the second straight MLB season, Chisholm Jr. has agreed to a short contract with the Yankees—he signed for one season at $5.85 million in 2025.

However, this is his last year of arbitration eligibility so a longer-term decision must be made by both parties sooner rather than later. As all signs indicate the two sides are far in negotiations, there is a very real chance Chisholm Jr. tests the open waters of MLB free agency after the 2026 campaign.

Not the only deal agreed upon

The move was confirmed along with other arbitration-eligible signings as the NY Yankees navigated legal obstacles with multiple deals. In addition to Chisholm Jr., the Pinstripers reached agreements with David Bednar, Jake Bird, Jose Caballero, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Fernando Cruz, Camilo Doval, RHP Luis Gil, and Anthony Volpe.

With every player eligible for arbitration under contract for 2026, the Yankees can now turn their focus entirely toward Bellinger. New York knows it will need its best effort to re-sign the star outfielder.

