Not Shedeur Sanders: John Harbaugh trending towards star rookie QBs in search for next NFL job

After learning of Kevin Stefanski’s firing, Shedeur Sanders and the rest of the Cleveland Browns await news on who will be the next head coach. As John Harbaugh suddenly became available, it didn’t take long for fans in The Land to dream of an enemies-to-partners–type reunion with the former Baltimore Ravens mastermind. However, the latest report around the NFL indicates there are two rookie quarterbacks who have drawn more interest from Harbaugh.

Although Sanders put together a very strong finish to the 2025 NFL season, he didn’t do enough to outshine the Tennessee Titans’ and New York Giants’ first-round selections, Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart, respectively. The products of Miami and Ole Miss—who recently watched their alma maters square off in an instant classic at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl—proved why they were viewed as the top quarterback prospects in the 2025 class.

With head coaching vacancies looming for both franchises, it makes sense that Harbaugh may be interested in guiding one of the two young signal-callers. According to a report from an NFL insider, the Super Bowl-winning head coach is doing his due diligence on both up-and-coming stars.

“John Harbaugh is spending today and the next few days watching film specifically on quarterbacks Jaxson Dart and Cam Ward,” via NFL insider Dianna Russini. “He’s also been in contact with team decision makers, while continuing to communicate with potential members of his own coaching staff.”

John Harbaugh after a game in the 2025 NFL season

Browns are still on the lookout

Although Cleveland can’t be entirely ruled out as Harbaugh’s next destination, it’s safe to say the odds aren’t on Sanders’ and the Browns’ side. As painful as being fired by Baltimore may be for Harbaugh, it might not be enough for him to cross enemy lines and join another organization in the AFC North.

Even if he wanted to send a message to the Ravens, signing with the Browns would carry risks of its own. Simply put, Cleveland is a mess. By stepping into it, Harbaugh may do more harm than good to his image around the NFL. Still, the Browns will continue exploring every option.

Sanders, Dart, and Ward’s numbers

Shedeur Sanders: 8 games, 120 completions, 1,400 passing yards, 7 passing TDs, and 10 interceptions. Moreover, he rushed for 169 yards and one touchdown.

and 10 interceptions. Moreover, he rushed for 169 yards and one touchdown. Jaxson Dart: 14 games, 216 completions, 2,272 passing yards, 15 touchdowns , and 5 interceptions. Dart rushed for 487 yards and 9 TDs.

, and 5 interceptions. Dart rushed for 487 yards and 9 TDs. Cam Ward: 17 games, 323 completions, 3,169 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. Ward rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

