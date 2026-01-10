Trending topics:
NFL

Are the Packers eliminated after loss against Bears in Wild Card round of 2026 NFL playoffs?

The Green Bay Packers visited the Chicago Bears in the Wild Card Round of the 2026 playoffs. A lot was at stake in the NFL's great rivalry.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jordan Love quarterback of the Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love quarterback of the Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have officially been eliminated after losing an incredible game 31-27 against the Chicago Bears. Following a spectacular first half by Jordan Love, everything fell apart in the last 30 minutes.

The Bears were trailing 21-6 at the start of the final quarter, and after having missed multiple opportunities on fourth down and in the red zone, it seemed like an impossible mission for them to make a comeback.

However, Caleb Williams and his offense scored 25 points in that last quarter, and Dennis Allen’s defense woke up in historic fashion. Now, Ben Johnson is still alive in the fight for the Super Bowl.

Are the Packers out of the playoffs after loss today to Bears?

Yes. The Green Bay Packers are officially eliminated and out of the playoffs after losing to the Bears. They were just minutes away from reaching the Divisional Round as the No. 7 seed and facing the Seahawks. That won’t happen.

The story changed in a matter of minutes. After the historic victory, the Bears advance to the Divisional Round as the No. 2 seed and will have the opportunity to play that game at home, awaiting their next opponent.

Also, if the Seahawks lose their matchup in that round and the Bears win their next one, the NFC Championship Game would be played at Soldier Field. A massive change of events after they were so close to elimination.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
