MLB

Former NY Mets player moves to NL Central amid rumors surrounding potential arrival of Kyle Tucker

The New York Mets continue to be linked to a potential move for Kyle Tucker, while a pitcher who spent last season in Queens has changed teams heading into the upcoming campaign.

By Matías Persuh

The MLB offseason shows no signs of slowing down, as several teams continue to pursue moves aimed at building competitive rosters — and the New York Mets are among them. While they remain in the mix to potentially add Kyle Tucker, a veteran pitcher who spent last year in Queens is now heading to a new division.

According to reports by insider Jon Heyman, free agent Ryne Stanek has secured a new destination for the 2026 season, landing with the St. Louis Cardinals. The veteran pitcher is a former World Series champion with the Houston Astros and will look to replicate that success in the upcoming campaign.

It won’t be an easy task, as the Cardinals have missed the postseason in three consecutive seasons, and the NL Central is shaping up to be a highly competitive division heading into what lies ahead.

Ryne Stanek’s numbers with the Mets

Despite maintaining his signature elite velocity, the right-hander struggled to find consistency in the bullpen last season, ending the year with a bloated 5.30 ERA and a 1.57 WHIP over 56 innings.

While Ryne Stanek’s ability to generate swings and misses remained evident—striking out 58 batters in 65 appearances—his difficulty in navigating high-leverage situations was reflected in a modest tally of just 3 saves.

Kyle Tucker rumors continue to swirl in Queens

The New York Mets are still dreaming of a blockbuster move to bring Kyle Tucker to Queens for the 2026 season, hoping his power bat can transform their outfield.

However, Steve Cohen’s deep pockets might not be enough this time, as the Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly surged ahead as the favorites to land the superstar.

With the Mets reportedly not frontrunners in the current landscape, the front office faces immense pressure to pivot their strategy before their division rivals or the aggressive Jays close the deal.

