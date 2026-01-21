MLB Rumors: Blue Jays’ interest in Cody Bellinger questioned as NY Yankees, NY Mets stay in mix

The Toronto Blue Jays opened the offseason with a clear objective: secure a middle-of-the-order bat capable of reshaping the roster’s trajectory. For a brief stretch, their aggressive pursuit of Kyle Tucker suggested both urgency and a readiness to operate alongside MLB’s most aggressive spenders.

That momentum stalled when Tucker chose the Los Angeles Dodgers, leaving Toronto without the marquee left-handed hitter many believed was central to its winter plan.

As speculation intensified around Cody Bellinger, expectations grew that the Blue Jays could pivot aggressively. However, new reporting has introduced doubt about whether Toronto ever intended to make that move, even as the New York Yankees and New York Mets remain closely involved.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Do the Blue Jays truly view Bellinger as a priority?

According to Mitch Bannon of The Athletic, internal evaluations suggest Toronto’s interest in Bellinger may be far less serious than external chatter implied. In a recent roster analysis, Bannon challenged the assumption that the Blue Jays are preparing a late push.

Cody Bellinger #35 of the Yankees celebrates with teammates. Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Advertisement

“Despite agent Scott Boras’ cryptically linking his client to Toronto at December’s Winter Meetings, the Jays haven’t appeared particularly interested in the 30-year-old free agent this winter,” Bannon wrote, adding that Toronto is unlikely to top New York’s standing proposal.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: NY Mets’ outfield move opens door for NY Yankees in Cody Bellinger chase

How the Yankees and Mets shape the market

The Yankees have reportedly presented a five-year offer worth up to $160 million, positioning them as the most concrete suitor at this stage. The Mets, meanwhile, continue monitoring the situation as they reassess their outfield following other offseason pivots.

Advertisement

SurveyShould the Blue Jays pursue Cody Bellinger after missing out on Kyle Tucker? Should the Blue Jays pursue Cody Bellinger after missing out on Kyle Tucker? already voted 0 people

What comes next as Bellinger nears a decision

With Bellinger believed to be weighing multiple offers, clarity could arrive soon. For now, industry sentiment suggests momentum favors a return to the Bronx, unless another contender materially alters the landscape.

Advertisement