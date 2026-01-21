Red Sox expected to complete small trade with Twins after losing Alex Bregman

The Boston Red Sox are continuing to adjust their roster after the high-profile exit of Alex Bregman to the Chicago Cubs. With the offseason in full swing, Boston has prioritized adding versatile pieces to maintain infield depth and roster flexibility.

Among the moves under consideration is a minor trade involving infielder Tristan Gray, who has shown promise as a utility option capable of playing multiple infield positions.

According to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, “Red Sox are expected to make a small trade this morning involving Tristan Gray, sources say.” Further reporting indicated that Gray is being sent to the Minnesota Twins, though the return for Boston remains unclear.

How does this trade fit into Boston’s roster strategy?

The Red Sox are clearly aiming to balance depth with cost efficiency. While Gray may not be a marquee name, the move frees up a roster spot and could allow Boston to target more impactful infield options. This approach could align with its offseason plan to pair young talent like Marcelo Mayer with experienced contributors.

Tristan Gray during infield work as Boston prepares for its next roster move. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

As Boston finalizes the deal, all eyes will be on the corresponding moves in the coming days. With the addition of Ranger Suárez to the rotation and continued infield adjustments, the Red Sox are signaling a proactive approach to remain competitive in the American League East despite losing Bregman.

