MLB Rumors: NY Mets’ outfield move opens door for NY Yankees in Cody Bellinger chase

The New York Yankees and New York Mets had been circling the same target for days, with Cody Bellinger emerging as the centerpiece of a rare cross-town free-agent battle.

That dynamic shifted abruptly after the Mets missed on Kyle Tucker, forcing their decision-makers to reassess priorities in the outfield. While Bellinger briefly looked like the natural pivot, internal momentum in Queens moved in another direction.

By Tuesday night, the picture changed entirely. ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan reported that the Mets reached a trade agreement with the Chicago White Sox for center fielder Luis Robert Jr.

Mets’ move

Passan confirmed the deal late Tuesday, writing: “BREAKING: The New York Mets in agreement on a trade to acquire center fielder Luis Robert Jr. from the Chicago White Sox, sources tell ESPN.” The Mets sent Luisangel Acuña and right-hander Truman Pauley to Chicago, signaling a key shift in their outfield plan.

Luis Robert Jr. #88 with the White Sox celebrates after scoring. Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Why the Yankees now control the Bellinger market

The Yankees have long viewed Bellinger as a priority, especially after his productive 2025 season in pinstripes. The former MVP appeared in 152 games, hitting 29 home runs with 98 RBIs while providing lineup balance behind Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

While other teams reportedly remain loosely involved — including the Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs, and San Francisco Giants — none have matched New York’s urgency or overall fit. Jon Heyman noted that Bellinger was weighing multiple options, but the Mets’ latest move may have taken the most immediate threat off the board.

How close is a decision now?

Momentum around Bellinger is picking up, with his decision timing revealed amid the Mets and Yankees interest. Meanwhile, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic recently reported that the free‑agent outfielder could make a decision “within a week” at most.

