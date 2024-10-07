MLB Rumors: Braves executive makes sincere admission on Max Fried's future

Following an unexpected early exit from the MLB Postseason, the Atlanta Braves face crucial roster decisions, including those concerning star pitcher Max Fried.

Despite their effort in the MLB Wild Card Series against the Padres, the Atlanta Braves fell short, ending their season prematurely. With the early exit comes critical decision-making, particularly surrounding players like Max Fried.

Fried, who has been with the Braves since the 2017-18 MLB season, now faces an uncertain future with the team. Braves’ executive Alex Anthopoulos offered candid remarks about the star pitcher’s potential departure.

“Obviously, he’s scheduled to be a free agent. We’d love to have him back, but 30 teams would love to have Max Fried, right? And we’ll see where that goes,” Anthopoulos told MLB.com.

Fried, a fan favorite in Atlanta, has expressed his affection for the team, and his potential departure would undoubtedly be a tough blow for fans. However, negotiations for an extension could happen, leaving his future in limbo.

Max Fried #54 of the Atlanta Braves looks on from the dugout in a game against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Coors Field on August 10, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

Is there a chance Fried stays in Atlanta?

Despite the uncertainty, Anthopoulos hinted at the possibility of retaining Fried, acknowledging his significant role in the Braves‘ success: “He’s sincere. So it makes sense to me that he’s always been sincere about everything here.”

Anthopoulos also added, “These guys that become great players, rightfully so, they become really sought after. So, we’ll see where that goes.” This statement has sparked hope among fans that Fried and the Braves could reach an agreement to keep the pitcher in Atlanta.

Max Fried’s stats with the Braves

The Braves legend has been a key contributor for the team. Fried posted a 3.07 ERA over 168 appearances, including 151 starts, with a 73-36 record. His win percentage ranks fourth-best in franchise history among qualified pitchers.

Fried also claimed a Silver Slugger back when pitchers still hit in the National League. Notably, he played a pivotal role in the Braves’ 2021 World Series championship team.

The next step should be for Fried and the Braves to sit down and discuss the possibility of a contract extension. Whether Fried remains with the team or dons a new jersey for the 2025 season remains to be seen.