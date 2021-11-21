Outfielder Seiya Suzuki will be posted Monday by his Japanese team and seven teams are interested in his services. According to reports, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers are among them.

While rumors about the possibility of Suzuki, who’s spent nine seasons with the Central League's Hiroshima Toyo Carp, being posted have circulated for days, MLB told its teams Sunday that the posting will start Monday morning and run through 5 p.m. ET on December 22.

The 27-year-old hit .319 with 38 homers and 88 RBIs this season and has a .315 career average with 182 homers and 562 RBIs. He won the 2019 Central League batting title, is a four-time All-Star, he’s Japan's 2019 Home Run Derby champion and a three-time Gold Glove winner.

MLB Rumors: What teams are interested in Suzuki?

According to multiple reports, many teams have shown some interest in Suzuki. According to Jon Paul Morosi, from MLB.com, the Texas Rangers and the New York Mets are among the teams that could pursue Suzuki. But, according to other reports, the Atlanta Braves are also interested.

Also, it’s been circulating that at least four other teams could try to negotiate with the Japanese star: the Phillies, the Pirates, the Mariners and the Rockies. However, it’s too early to state anything.

Under the posting system, the player's Japanese team receives financial compensation based on the value of the player's MLB contract. The fee will be 20% of the first $25 million of a major league contract. The percentage drops to 17.5% of the next $25 million and 15% of any amount over $50 million.