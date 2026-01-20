MLB Rumors: NY Mets eye bold Cody Bellinger push after Bo Bichette signing amid NY Yankees rivalry

The New York Mets have already reshaped the offseason landscape by securing Bo Bichette, but league insiders believe the front office is far from finished. With defensive gaps still evident in the outfield and October expectations firmly in place, attention inside the organization has shifted toward another high-impact solution.

At the center of those discussions is Cody Bellinger, the most accomplished position player still available in free agency. His name continues to surface as the Mets evaluate how aggressive they should be after a winter defined by bold spending and calculated flexibility.

Complicating the picture is the presence of the New York Yankees, who remain active suitors. The Cody Bellinger saga takes a turn as the Mets loom large, with their financial creativity and desire for short‑term control potentially positioning them as a serious threat in what is shaping up to be one of the offseason’s most strategic pursuits.

Can the Mets beat the Yankees for Cody Bellinger?

According to The Athletic, the Mets are exploring a short-term deal with a high average annual value for Bellinger, mirroring the structure used to land Bichette. That approach allows ownership to remain aggressive without committing to another long-term contract that could limit roster flexibility.

Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees reacts. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

“In the wake of their splashiest move of the offseason, the New York Mets are eyeing a versatile outfielder who can handle center field and support the corner spots,” wrote Will Sammon, citing people familiar with the team’s plans. The same report notes that while the Yankees have offered more years, the Mets are willing to exceed $30 million annually on a shorter term.

Why Bellinger fits the Mets’ current roster vision

Defensive improvement has been a clear priority after offseason departures reshaped the outfield. Bellinger’s ability to play center field, slide into a corner spot, or even cover first base gives the Mets options without sacrificing lineup balance.

As the offseason enters its final phase, the possibility of pairing Bichette with Bellinger stands out as a key move—one that could further shift the balance of power in New York baseball.

