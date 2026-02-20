NY Mets News: Key player shares team’s conversations before signing Bo Bichette

Bo Bichette sparked significant speculation about his future during the offseason. With a potential return to the Toronto Blue Jays and various other franchises reportedly expressing interest in him, it was ultimately the New York Mets that secured his signature for the upcoming season.

Before Bichette’s signing, key Mets player Brett Baty disclosed in an interview with SNY that the team had reached out to reassure him and boost his confidence ahead of the new season. “They called me before they signed Bo Bichette to make sure I knew they believed in me. There was tremendous communication,” Baty shared.

With this gesture, Baty felt reassured that the organization valued his contributions moving forward. Despite Bichette’s arrival and the impact he has consistently demonstrated with the Blue Jays in previous seasons, the decision to include Baty in their plans has helped instill confidence within the roster.

As the Mets undertake roster changes to prepare for upcoming challenges, and with Francisco Lindor reacting to Steve Cohen’s decision not to name him as the team’s captain, Baty is focused and readying himself for the new MLB season with New York’s franchise.

Brett Baty at Citi Field.

Baty showcases versatility across multiple positions

Manager Carlos Mendoza has displayed a willingness to assess his players’ capabilities during various training sessions ahead of the spring training games, emphasizing versatility. Baty, in particular, discussed his openness to playing multiple positions, showcasing his adaptability and eagerness to become a multifaceted player.

“I felt like my arm played well out there. I’m looking at it this year as kind of a fun challenge for me. I feel like I overcome challenges well. Them trusting me to play four positions is a cool thing,” Baty conveyed to SNY.

As the spring training games approach and the upcoming season kicks into gear, fans are eager to see the new additions to the roster, including Bichette, and anticipate the role Baty will play in the coming season.

