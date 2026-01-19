Andrew McCutchen fires back at critics claiming he can’t play defense for the Pirates

Andrew McCutchen finished last season with a .239 batting average and spent most of the year serving as the Pittsburgh Pirates’ designated hitter, a role that sparked criticism suggesting he can no longer play defense. McCutchen recently pushed back on that narrative in a lengthy message, telling critics to find something better to do with their time.

“It is really funny how so many ppl say I ‘can’t (key word) play defense.’ I haven’t played much defense because they haven’t asked that of me. The only reason I played a few games last year is because Reynolds needed rest from a minor injury and I ASKED to play defense to get in the lineup,” McCutchen wrote on X (@thecutch22).

The 39-year-old continued by making it clear he still believes he has what it takes defensively. “No one said anything then? Bottom line is if it is needed, I can not only do it, but do it like I’ve been out there all year. So stop creating false narratives and take your wives or GFs out to dinner and get off the coattails of other men. That’s weird energy.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

McCutchen’s 2025 season

While it’s true McCutchen saw very little time on defense during the 2025 MLB season, it was still one of his better offensive years in recent memory. It ranked as his second-best season over the past six years in terms of a .239 batting average, with just 118 strikeouts, 114 hits (122 in 2022), and scored 51 runs.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

“Always thought that to be the case. Hated seeing Canario in the lineup when we had you available. Is this something the nerds upstairs came up with? Because three years ago I remember them saying you had an elbow issue — but that was three years ago. You must be healthy by now,” Luisma Pavia commented on McCutchen’s post, showing clear support for the veteran.

Advertisement

see also NY Yankees News: The Cody Bellinger saga takes a turn as the Mets loom large

McCutchen’s future with the Pirates remains uncertain. Now a free agent, he recently hinted on X that he is waiting for a call from the club about a possible return for at least one more season. Last year, McCutchen signed a one-year deal worth $5 million.