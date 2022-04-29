The 2022 MLB season is just getting started but teams are already working overtime to get some deals done. Check out the best 3 players who could be traded.

The 2022 MLB season is underway and it's been epic thus far. Walk-offs, benches clearing, stars returning, and all the excitement that often comes with the Big Show has delighted us again. But as you may know by now, all teams have just one thing in mind: The postseason.

That means that the trade deadline can't come soon enough for every single team in the league. Whether they're leading their division or sitting at the bottom, everybody's trying to make a move.

Even though it's still early, some teams seem ready to give up on the season already. With that in mind, we'll take a look at the three best players who could be on the move sooner rather than later.

MLB Trade Rumors: 3 Players That Could Be Traded Soon

3. David Price

David Price will go down as one of the worst acquisitions in Los Angeles Dodgers history. He's entering the final year of his huge contract and has already been sent to the IL. And even when healthy, it seems like there's no place for him in the rotation.

But given his experience and the fact that he's on an expiring deal, he could still be a target for desperate teams. He's a proven lefty and doesn't mind starting or serving as a swingman, so multiple teams could reach out once he's healthy.

2. Dominic Smith

Dominic Smith is one of the most versatile players in the game, yet the New York Mets may not need him. They have Marck Canha, Pete Alonso, and Robinson Canó in LF, 1B, and DH; respectively.

While he hasn't lived up to his potential, he's just 26 years old and on a very team-friendly deal ($4 million with 3 years left in his contract). Multiple teams could be interested in making him an everyday player.

1. Willson Contreras

The Chicago Cubs traded most of their World Series-winning core last season. They didn't reach out to Willson Contreras about a contract extension, and they signed Yan Gomes in the offseason. If that doesn't shout 'trade candidate,' then I don't know what will.

Contreras is one of the best backstops in the game. He's improved his pitch-framing on a yearly basis and won't be an offensive liability like most of his colleagues. Also, he's on an expiring deal, so we don't expect him to finish the season at Wrigley Field.