Tigers reportedly failed to take a key step in the negotiation Tarik Skubal ultimately won

The Detroit Tigers will pay Tarik Skubal $32 million for the final season of his MLB contract, following a negotiation in which the club reportedly made little effort to avoid paying the ace that figure in arb case.

“The Detroit Tigers made no attempt to settle toward the midpoint of $25.5 million before losing their historic arbitration case with Tarik Skubal at $32 million instead of $19 million, according to persons involved with the case,” Bob Nightengale reported on X.

The expectation was that the Tigers would at least make a counteroffer near the midpoint, but as Nightengale noted, that never happened. The lack of movement has led to the perception that Detroit was ultimately willing to pay the number Skubal had been seeking since the end of the MLB season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The largest arbitration case in MLB history

As Jeff Passan wrote after the case was resolved, “Skubal’s bet to go for the largest salary ever in the arbitration system paid off, as he’ll make $13 million more than the Tigers argued.” The ruling sets a new financial benchmark for the MLB.

Advertisement

Criticism of the Tigers followed quickly, particularly given Skubal’s standing as one of the top pitchers in the game. He finished last season with a 2.53 ERA for the second consecutive year, reinforcing his value at the top of Detroit’s rotation.

Advertisement

see also Dodgers’ star Shohei Ohtani delivers firm response on team’s quest for three-peat

“Imagine telling back-to-back Cy Young Award winner and model citizen Tarik Skubal — who bleeds Detroit blue — that you’re planning on slandering him in court so you can pay him $19 million instead of $32 million, but have no problem paying Framber Valdez $38 million per year over three years,” Jarred Carrabis wrote on X.